Earthquake near Manitoba border

YORKTON, SK – An earthquake with a 3.8 magnitude hit just south-east of Yorkton Saskatchewan early this morning.

Natural Ressources Canada reports the earthquake hit at 4:40 a.m. (CST). The quake was located 372 km WNW of Winnipeg, 194 km ENE of Regina and just 32 km ESE of Yorkton.

There are no reports of any injuries, power was out for a short period of time but, has since been restored.

You can find details on the earthquakecanada website.

-Staff, MyToba News

Photo – earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca