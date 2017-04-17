E. Coli Flour Recall Expanded

WINNIPEG, MB. — A recall over E. coli contaminated flour is being expanded by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

In all, 16 types of packaged flour have been recalled under the brand names Robin Hood and Creative Baker.

They were made by a company called Ardent Mills in Saskatchewan.

Illnesses from flour have been reported, though the CFIA says no cases from this recall have been confirmed.

The affected product, which includes bleached and unbleached all-purpose flour, blending flour, bread flour, and bread and roll mix, was distributed across Canada.

It was originally recalled on April 12th, but has been expanded several times.

You can read the full details from the CFIA here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File