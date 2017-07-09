E. Coli, Algae Blooms At Manitoba Beaches

GIMLI, MB. — A dangerous amount of E. coli has been detected at Gimli Beach.

Manitoba is warning swimmers after 322 colony forming units (CFU) were measured by an inspector.

Provincial guidelines specify 200 CFU as a safe level. Less than 40 CFU was detected last week.

Algae Blooms

Dangerous algae blooms are also affecting swimming in two Manitoba lakes.

Shoal Lake Beach has seven times the acceptable limit.

Sandy Lake Beach is also dealing with large blooms of blue-green algae.

Caution

Swimmers at Gimli Beach are warned not to swim with cuts or get any water in their mouths.

You should wash yourself and your hands after exiting the water.

In Shoal Lake and Sandy Lake Beach, algae can cause diarrhea and cramps.

Fishers there should also avoid eating sick looking fish.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea