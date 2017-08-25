Duo Busted With Stolen Vehicle In Brandon

BRANDON, MB. — Two men are facing charges after a license plate check in Brandon came back as stolen.

It happened just after 10:20pm Thursday in the 1100-block of 20th Street.

The 2001 Chevrolet Malibu had been reported stolen from Rossburn, Manitoba earlier that day.

A 22-year-old Rossburn man driving the vehicle was arrested and detained in custody.

Police investigated and discovered the vehicle was in the possession of a second suspect earlier in the day.

A 48-year-old Brandon man had driven the Malibu to a home in the 600-block of Douglas Street earlier in the day.

Investigators arrived at the home and placed him under arrest.

Both drivers were charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The 22-year-old suspect was also charged with Disqualified from Driving and Breach of a Recognizance.

Brandon police say the pair admitted to driving the stolen vehicle but denied being the actual one who stole it.

The older suspect was released on a promise to appear in court in October while the younger driver remains behind bars at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File