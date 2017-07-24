Dunkirk Conquers Weekend Box Office
WINNIPEG, MB. — Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk had a big opening at the weekend box office.
The World War II epic pulled in $50.5-million domestically to take the top spot.
Worldwide, Dunkirk pulled in $105.7-million, which pays back the $100-million production budget.
The film will need to perform well next weekend to earn its marketing budget back.
Raunchy Comedy
The raunchy, R-rated comedy Girls Trip opened in second place.
It pulled in $30.4-million on a $19-million production budget.
Girls Trip follows the release of Scarlett Johansson’s Rough Night.
Valerian
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets had a weak debut at the weekend box office.
The Avatar-like film opened with $17-million on a $209-million production budget.
Germany was the film’s biggest market out of 46 different international markets.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|—
|Dunkirk
|$50.5-million
|New
|2
|—
|Girls Trip
|$30.4-million
|New
|3
|2
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$22-million
|3
|4
|1
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|$20.4-million
|2
|5
|—
|Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
|$17-million
|New
|6
|3
|Despicable Me 3
|$12.7-million
|4
|7
|4
|Baby Driver
|$6-million
|4
|8
|5
|The Big Sick
|$5-million
|5
|9
|6
|Wonder Woman
|$4.6-million
|8
|10
|7
|Wish Upon
|$2.5-million
|2
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Warner Bros.