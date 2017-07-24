banner20

Dunkirk Conquers Weekend Box Office

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 24th at 4:30pm Featured, movies, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk had a big opening at the weekend box office.

The World War II epic pulled in $50.5-million domestically to take the top spot.

Worldwide, Dunkirk pulled in $105.7-million, which pays back the $100-million production budget.

The film will need to perform well next weekend to earn its marketing budget back.

Raunchy Comedy

The raunchy, R-rated comedy Girls Trip opened in second place.

It pulled in $30.4-million on a $19-million production budget.

Girls Trip follows the release of Scarlett Johansson’s Rough Night.

Valerian

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets had a weak debut at the weekend box office.

The Avatar-like film opened with $17-million on a $209-million production budget.

Germany was the film’s biggest market out of 46 different international markets.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week #
1 Dunkirk $50.5-million New
2 Girls Trip $30.4-million New
3 2 Spider-Man: Homecoming $22-million 3
4 1 War for the Planet of the Apes $20.4-million 2
5 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $17-million New
6 3 Despicable Me 3 $12.7-million 4
7 4 Baby Driver $6-million 4
8 5 The Big Sick $5-million 5
9 6 Wonder Woman $4.6-million 8
10 7 Wish Upon $2.5-million 2

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Warner Bros.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – July 14th
Moviegoers Caught In Spider-Man’s Web
Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – July 7th
Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – June 30th

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.