Dunkirk Conquers Weekend Box Office

WINNIPEG, MB. — Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk had a big opening at the weekend box office.

The World War II epic pulled in $50.5-million domestically to take the top spot.

Worldwide, Dunkirk pulled in $105.7-million, which pays back the $100-million production budget.

The film will need to perform well next weekend to earn its marketing budget back.

Raunchy Comedy

The raunchy, R-rated comedy Girls Trip opened in second place.

It pulled in $30.4-million on a $19-million production budget.

Girls Trip follows the release of Scarlett Johansson’s Rough Night.

Valerian

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets had a weak debut at the weekend box office.

The Avatar-like film opened with $17-million on a $209-million production budget.

Germany was the film’s biggest market out of 46 different international markets.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 — Dunkirk $50.5-million New 2 — Girls Trip $30.4-million New 3 2 Spider-Man: Homecoming $22-million 3 4 1 War for the Planet of the Apes $20.4-million 2 5 — Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $17-million New 6 3 Despicable Me 3 $12.7-million 4 7 4 Baby Driver $6-million 4 8 5 The Big Sick $5-million 5 9 6 Wonder Woman $4.6-million 8 10 7 Wish Upon $2.5-million 2

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Warner Bros.