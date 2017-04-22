DUI, B&E, Stolen Car: Brandon Crime Briefs

BRANDON, MB. — The following are Brandon Police Service crime briefs for Saturday, April 22nd:

(DU)I Drive To Work

A 37-year-old woman is facing charges after someone reported a suspected drunk driver.

It happened Friday morning around 9:30am in the 300-block of 9th Street.

Brandon police say the woman was showing signs of impairment, so they arrested her.

She provided samples of her breath reading over the legal limit.

The accused is charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol level in excess of .08 mgs%.

She was released on a promise to appear.

The Wrong Track

Brandon police are investigating after a vehicle was abandoned on CN tracks.

It happened just after 12:30am Saturday in the 700-block of 1st Street.

The 2006 Pontiac Pursuit suffered extensive damage to its undercarriage.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen from the 600-block of Percy Street overnight.

The investigation continues.

Louise Electronics

A laptop computer, a PlayStation, and a Sony TV were stolen from an apartment.

It happened in the 1000-block of Louise Avenue between 7:40am and 6:30pm Friday.

Brandon police say the suspect gained entry through the back door of the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File