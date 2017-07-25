DUI Charge For Manitoba Man On Lawn Mower

HEADINGLEY, MB. — Manitoba RCMP are reminding the public is it illegal to operate any motor vehicle in Canada while impaired.

Officers pulled over a riding lawn mower being driven by a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning just before 2:00am.

He was giving a 39-year-old woman a ride to get cigarettes at a nearby gas station.

It happened on Bridge Street just south of Highway 1 in the RM of Headingley.

The suspect told police he thought he was being “responsible” by driving his John Deere instead of a car.

He has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and other charges are pending.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in court on August 23rd.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photos – Manitoba RCMP