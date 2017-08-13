Drunk Winnipeg Woman Wouldn’t Pay Brandon Fare

BRANDON, MB. — An 18-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing charges after a drunken taxi ride.

It happened around 4:40am Saturday in Brandon.

Police say the cabbie arrived at their station because the woman was refusing to pay.

Officers were able to get her to pay her fare when they discovered she had court orders not to drink alcohol.

She was arrested and charged with Breach of Undertaking, then detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank.

The accused was released once sober on a promise to appear in court on October 10th.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File