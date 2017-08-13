banner20

Drunk Winnipeg Woman Wouldn’t Pay Brandon Fare

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 13th at 3:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — An 18-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing charges after a drunken taxi ride.

It happened around 4:40am Saturday in Brandon.

Police say the cabbie arrived at their station because the woman was refusing to pay.

Officers were able to get her to pay her fare when they discovered she had court orders not to drink alcohol.

She was arrested and charged with Breach of Undertaking, then detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank.

The accused was released once sober on a promise to appear in court on October 10th.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Fraud Charges After Woman Ditches Brandon Taxi
Man goes on rampage, assaults Morden cabbie
Winnipeg Man Shoots Self In Taxi
Brandon Cabbie Stabbed In Face By Drunk Car Thief

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.