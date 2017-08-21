Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Drunk Morden Man Drives Over Sidewalk

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 21st at 7:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

MORDEN, MB. — An 18-year-old Morden man is facing charges after a drunk driving crash.

It happened around 8:30am last Wednesday at the corner of 7th Street and North Railway Street.

The man’s vehicle came to a stop on the sidewalk after striking a lamppost, stop signs, and large tree.

He also allegedly drove into a parked vehicle in a parking lot across the street.

Witnesses called police and the man remained on scene.

Officers recovered a half-empty can of beer from the cupholder and demanded a breath sample from the man.

He passed- the breathalyzer only registered 13 mg%. The limit is 80.

The suspect, who was suspended from driving, borrowed the vehicle from a friend.

Morden police say the license plates were from a different vehicle all together.

The accused has been charged with Drive Disqualified, Drive an Unregistered Vehicle, Attach Unauthorized Number Plates, and as a Driver, Carry Liquor in a vehicle contrary to the Liquor and Gaming Control Act.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
