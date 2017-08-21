Drunk Morden Man Drives Over Sidewalk
MORDEN, MB. — An 18-year-old Morden man is facing charges after a drunk driving crash.
It happened around 8:30am last Wednesday at the corner of 7th Street and North Railway Street.
The man’s vehicle came to a stop on the sidewalk after striking a lamppost, stop signs, and large tree.
He also allegedly drove into a parked vehicle in a parking lot across the street.
Witnesses called police and the man remained on scene.
Officers recovered a half-empty can of beer from the cupholder and demanded a breath sample from the man.
He passed- the breathalyzer only registered 13 mg%. The limit is 80.
The suspect, who was suspended from driving, borrowed the vehicle from a friend.
Morden police say the license plates were from a different vehicle all together.
The accused has been charged with Drive Disqualified, Drive an Unregistered Vehicle, Attach Unauthorized Number Plates, and as a Driver, Carry Liquor in a vehicle contrary to the Liquor and Gaming Control Act.
He remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File