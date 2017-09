BRANDON, MB – A 27-year-old man from Garden Hill First Nation was apprehended by security guards and turned over to police early this morning.

The man had reportedly been smashing car windows around the 2100 block of Currie Blvd.

The man was found to be drunk, and was held at Brandon Correctional Center until he sobered up. He was then released for court at a later date.

He has been charged with two counts of mischief.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News