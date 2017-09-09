Drunk Man Arrested After Disturbing Brandon Hotel Guests

BRANDON, MB – Late last night, Brandon Police were called to a hotel in the North End after reports that a drunk man was disturbing hotel guests.

The 24-year-old man had been escorted to his room several times, but refused to stay there.

Police found that the man is under conditions to abstain from consuming alcohol.

He was arrested and taken to Brandon Correctional Center, and was released when he sobered up.

The man will appear in court in October.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News