banner20

Drunk Man Arrested After Disturbing Brandon Hotel Guests

Brandon Police Bulletins
Spencer Fernando
Posted: September 9th at 8:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS

BRANDON, MB – Late last night, Brandon Police were called to a hotel in the North End after reports that a drunk man was disturbing hotel guests.

The 24-year-old man had been escorted to his room several times, but refused to stay there.

Police found that the man is under conditions to abstain from consuming alcohol.

He was arrested and taken to Brandon Correctional Center, and was released when he sobered up.

The man will appear in court in October.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Brandon Man Caught Trying To Break Into Ex-Girlfriend’s Place
Brandon Man Enters Women’s Washroom, Attacks Woman
Brandon Man Wanted By Police After Assaulting Three Women
Brandon Police Nab Drunk Driver

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.