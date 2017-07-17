banner20

Drunk Man Arrested After Calling Brandon Police 7 Times

Brandon Police Bulletins
Spencer Fernando
Posted: 23 seconds ago brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS

BRANDON, MB – A 60-year-old Brandon man was arrested Sunday afternoon after calling police over and over again.

He didn’t make any sense during his repeated calls, and a business in downtown Brandon later contacted police saying the same man kept walking in and out of the business causing trouble with staff.

By the time he made his seventh call to police he was arrested for breaching the peace.

He was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre and released when he sobered up.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Brandon Man Grabs Daughter After Trying To Throw Wife Out Of Car
Brandon Police Arrest Drunk Man, Discover Outstanding Warrant
Brandon School Thief Returns To Scene Of Crime, Gets Busted
Meth Carrying Stabber Sends Food Deliverer To Hospital

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.