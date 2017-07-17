Drunk Man Arrested After Calling Brandon Police 7 Times

BRANDON, MB – A 60-year-old Brandon man was arrested Sunday afternoon after calling police over and over again.

He didn’t make any sense during his repeated calls, and a business in downtown Brandon later contacted police saying the same man kept walking in and out of the business causing trouble with staff.

By the time he made his seventh call to police he was arrested for breaching the peace.

He was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre and released when he sobered up.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News