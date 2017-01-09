Drunk Driving Suspects Named By Winnipeg Police

WINNIPEG, MB — Winnipeg police have released the names of those charged with impaired driving in the city.

The accused were caught during the 2016/17 Festive Checkstop program in Winnipeg over Christmas and New Years.

The average age of the 46 accused impaired drivers was 39.

The youngest suspect was 21-years-old while the oldest charged was 65-years-old.

MyToba.ca has listed the names here alphabetically as provided by Winnipeg Police Service:

Accused Age Hometown Kristen Marian Ackles 29 Winnipeg Ryan James Arrowsmith 28 Winnipeg Penny Campbell 35 Winnipeg Sean Russell Crouch 36 Winnipeg Dickie Paul Demetris 52 Winnipeg Kyle Andres Dowd 31 Winnipeg Dale Gregory Draper 50 Winnipeg Alicia Eyford 27 Winnipeg Abdal-majid Fares 28 Winnipeg Todd Dalton Flett 24 Winnipeg Sheldon Dean Graham 47 Winnipeg Randin Halverson 23 Winnipeg Lee Harper 30 Winnipeg James Hazelwood 50 Winnipeg David Gary Holubowich 50 Winnipeg Jeffrey Johnson 31 Winnipeg Anthony Kruck 38 Winnipeg Allan Kalynchuk 49 Winnipeg Michael John Langin 33 Winnipeg Eric John Lecoy 50 Winnipeg Klint Mcnarland 47 The Pas Eric Ryan Moore 21 Not available John Patrick Munroa 40 Garden Hill Scott Cameron Murray 44 Winnipeg James Na 32 Winnipeg Kendall Noel 23 Winnipeg James Douglas Norenberg 65 Winnipeg Lanna Olson 51 Winnipeg Andrei Parkasewych 41 Winnipeg Donna Jean Poole 48 Winnipeg Terry Raible 44 Winnipeg Gabriel Remillard 27 Winnipeg Adam Roberts 39 Winnipeg Yury Romance 46 Winnipeg Jordan Rushinka 21 Winnipeg Mitchell Graham Ruml 34 Winnipeg Nicole Laverne Sinclair 23 Winnipeg Michelle Nadia Sinclair 33 Winnipeg Grant Smith 49 Winnipeg Angela Soliman 38 Winnipeg Carolle Stiller 65 Winnipeg Jagtar Singh 51 Winnipeg Daniel Wilfred Tessier 52 Winnipeg Teren Donald Joseph Trelka 21 Winnipeg Jomel Valdez 22 Winnipeg Gianfranco Versace 62 Winnipeg

All suspects listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News