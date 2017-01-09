Drunk Driving Suspects Named By Winnipeg Police

Posted: January 9th at 4:30pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB — Winnipeg police have released the names of those charged with impaired driving in the city.

The accused were caught during the 2016/17 Festive Checkstop program in Winnipeg over Christmas and New Years.

The average age of the 46 accused impaired drivers was 39.

The youngest suspect was 21-years-old while the oldest charged was 65-years-old.

MyToba.ca has listed the names here alphabetically as provided by Winnipeg Police Service:

Accused Age Hometown
Kristen Marian Ackles 29 Winnipeg
Ryan James Arrowsmith 28 Winnipeg
Penny Campbell 35 Winnipeg
Sean Russell Crouch 36 Winnipeg
Dickie Paul Demetris 52 Winnipeg
Kyle Andres Dowd 31 Winnipeg
Dale Gregory Draper 50 Winnipeg
Alicia Eyford 27 Winnipeg
Abdal-majid Fares 28 Winnipeg
Todd Dalton Flett 24 Winnipeg
Sheldon Dean Graham 47 Winnipeg
Randin Halverson 23 Winnipeg
Lee Harper 30 Winnipeg
James Hazelwood 50 Winnipeg
David Gary Holubowich 50 Winnipeg
Jeffrey Johnson 31 Winnipeg
Anthony Kruck 38 Winnipeg
Allan Kalynchuk 49 Winnipeg
Michael John Langin 33 Winnipeg
Eric John Lecoy 50 Winnipeg
Klint Mcnarland 47 The Pas
Eric Ryan Moore 21 Not available
John Patrick Munroa 40 Garden Hill
Scott Cameron Murray 44 Winnipeg
James Na 32 Winnipeg
Kendall Noel 23 Winnipeg
James Douglas Norenberg 65 Winnipeg
Lanna Olson 51 Winnipeg
Andrei Parkasewych 41 Winnipeg
Donna Jean Poole 48 Winnipeg
Terry Raible 44 Winnipeg
Gabriel Remillard 27 Winnipeg
Adam Roberts 39 Winnipeg
Yury Romance 46 Winnipeg
Jordan Rushinka 21 Winnipeg
Mitchell Graham Ruml 34 Winnipeg
Nicole Laverne Sinclair 23 Winnipeg
Michelle Nadia Sinclair 33 Winnipeg
Grant Smith 49 Winnipeg
Angela Soliman 38 Winnipeg
Carolle Stiller 65 Winnipeg
Jagtar Singh 51 Winnipeg
Daniel Wilfred Tessier 52 Winnipeg
Teren Donald Joseph Trelka 21 Winnipeg
Jomel Valdez 22 Winnipeg
Gianfranco Versace 62 Winnipeg

All suspects listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
  • Floyd Chartrand says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    They should all be handed a stiff federal sentence they r no different from a person who attacks another with a weapon when drunk

  • Judy Koivula says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:12 am

    great idea, can you also do this for those who get caught speeding in a school zone?

  • Sam Slade says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:44 am

    i don’t believe this list should be published until they have been prosecuted.
    This could do a lot of potential damage to someones reputation.

    “All suspects listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

    • Kandy says:
      January 10, 2017 at 10:41 am

      the blew over the legal limit or refused a breathalizer so they have already been found guilty, there is no doubt in the matter (unless maybe 1% have a good lawyer who can get them off on some technicality, but very unlikely), it is an immediate 90 day suspension of drivers licence then when they go to court the judge can impose further suspension up to 1 year and impose jail time, etc if repeat offender.

