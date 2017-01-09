Drunk Driving Suspects Named By Winnipeg Police
WINNIPEG, MB — Winnipeg police have released the names of those charged with impaired driving in the city.
The accused were caught during the 2016/17 Festive Checkstop program in Winnipeg over Christmas and New Years.
The average age of the 46 accused impaired drivers was 39.
The youngest suspect was 21-years-old while the oldest charged was 65-years-old.
MyToba.ca has listed the names here alphabetically as provided by Winnipeg Police Service:
|Accused
|Age
|Hometown
|Kristen Marian Ackles
|29
|Winnipeg
|Ryan James Arrowsmith
|28
|Winnipeg
|Penny Campbell
|35
|Winnipeg
|Sean Russell Crouch
|36
|Winnipeg
|Dickie Paul Demetris
|52
|Winnipeg
|Kyle Andres Dowd
|31
|Winnipeg
|Dale Gregory Draper
|50
|Winnipeg
|Alicia Eyford
|27
|Winnipeg
|Abdal-majid Fares
|28
|Winnipeg
|Todd Dalton Flett
|24
|Winnipeg
|Sheldon Dean Graham
|47
|Winnipeg
|Randin Halverson
|23
|Winnipeg
|Lee Harper
|30
|Winnipeg
|James Hazelwood
|50
|Winnipeg
|David Gary Holubowich
|50
|Winnipeg
|Jeffrey Johnson
|31
|Winnipeg
|Anthony Kruck
|38
|Winnipeg
|Allan Kalynchuk
|49
|Winnipeg
|Michael John Langin
|33
|Winnipeg
|Eric John Lecoy
|50
|Winnipeg
|Klint Mcnarland
|47
|The Pas
|Eric Ryan Moore
|21
|Not available
|John Patrick Munroa
|40
|Garden Hill
|Scott Cameron Murray
|44
|Winnipeg
|James Na
|32
|Winnipeg
|Kendall Noel
|23
|Winnipeg
|James Douglas Norenberg
|65
|Winnipeg
|Lanna Olson
|51
|Winnipeg
|Andrei Parkasewych
|41
|Winnipeg
|Donna Jean Poole
|48
|Winnipeg
|Terry Raible
|44
|Winnipeg
|Gabriel Remillard
|27
|Winnipeg
|Adam Roberts
|39
|Winnipeg
|Yury Romance
|46
|Winnipeg
|Jordan Rushinka
|21
|Winnipeg
|Mitchell Graham Ruml
|34
|Winnipeg
|Nicole Laverne Sinclair
|23
|Winnipeg
|Michelle Nadia Sinclair
|33
|Winnipeg
|Grant Smith
|49
|Winnipeg
|Angela Soliman
|38
|Winnipeg
|Carolle Stiller
|65
|Winnipeg
|Jagtar Singh
|51
|Winnipeg
|Daniel Wilfred Tessier
|52
|Winnipeg
|Teren Donald Joseph Trelka
|21
|Winnipeg
|Jomel Valdez
|22
|Winnipeg
|Gianfranco Versace
|62
|Winnipeg
All suspects listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
4 Comments
They should all be handed a stiff federal sentence they r no different from a person who attacks another with a weapon when drunk
great idea, can you also do this for those who get caught speeding in a school zone?
i don’t believe this list should be published until they have been prosecuted.
This could do a lot of potential damage to someones reputation.
“All suspects listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
the blew over the legal limit or refused a breathalizer so they have already been found guilty, there is no doubt in the matter (unless maybe 1% have a good lawyer who can get them off on some technicality, but very unlikely), it is an immediate 90 day suspension of drivers licence then when they go to court the judge can impose further suspension up to 1 year and impose jail time, etc if repeat offender.