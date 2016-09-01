Drunk driver tears through building, dashes

SOUTHPORT — A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he drove into a building and fled on foot.

It happened around 5:00am Thursday morning at the Southport Airport and Commercial Properties Building on Centennaire Drive.

Portage la Prairie RCMP say a GMC Sierra was travelling southbound when the driver lost control.

The vehicle smashed through the building’s facade, tore through the front desk area, and came to a stop in an office.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The accused has been slapped with drunk driving and failure to remain charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca