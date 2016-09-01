Drunk driver tears through building, dashes
SOUTHPORT — A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he drove into a building and fled on foot.
It happened around 5:00am Thursday morning at the Southport Airport and Commercial Properties Building on Centennaire Drive.
Portage la Prairie RCMP say a GMC Sierra was travelling southbound when the driver lost control.
The vehicle smashed through the building’s facade, tore through the front desk area, and came to a stop in an office.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
The accused has been slapped with drunk driving and failure to remain charges.
RCMP continue to investigate.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca