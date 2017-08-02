banner20

Drunk Driver Gives False Name, Gets Arrested In Brandon

Brandon Police
Spencer Fernando
Posted: 57 seconds ago brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS

BRANDON, MB – Early Wednesday morning, Brandon Police pulled a driver over in the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue, after watching the car swerve all over the road.

The female driver got out of the car, and gave police a false name.

The 26-year-old woman from Moose Lake showed signs of impairment.

She was arrested, and taken to the police station. She provided breath samples over the legal limit, and was held at BCC to appear in court.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Hammered Man’s Hammered Girlfriend Hammers Him With Hammer
Brandon Man Busted Driving Drunk
Drunk Man Arrested After Calling Brandon Police 7 Times
Brandon Man Grabs Daughter After Trying To Throw Wife Out Of Car

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.