Drunk Driver Gives False Name, Gets Arrested In Brandon

BRANDON, MB – Early Wednesday morning, Brandon Police pulled a driver over in the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue, after watching the car swerve all over the road.

The female driver got out of the car, and gave police a false name.

The 26-year-old woman from Moose Lake showed signs of impairment.

She was arrested, and taken to the police station. She provided breath samples over the legal limit, and was held at BCC to appear in court.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News