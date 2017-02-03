Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Drunk Brandon Woman Causes Early AM Trouble

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 3rd at 7:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB — A 25-year-old Binscarth woman is facing charges for an early morning disturbance.

Brandon police were called to a home in the 600-block of 10th Street around 2:10am Friday.

The suspect was escorted off the property, but she returned around 3:07am.

When police showed up, they found her hiding from them behind a nearby building.

She was arrested for Breach of the Peace and detained under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.

Brandon police also ticketed her with a bylaw infraction for being drunk in a public place.

The woman spent the night in the drunk tank at Brandon Correctional Centre and was released once sober.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo courtesy Google Street View

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.