Drunk Brandon Woman Causes Early AM Trouble

BRANDON, MB — A 25-year-old Binscarth woman is facing charges for an early morning disturbance.

Brandon police were called to a home in the 600-block of 10th Street around 2:10am Friday.

The suspect was escorted off the property, but she returned around 3:07am.

When police showed up, they found her hiding from them behind a nearby building.

She was arrested for Breach of the Peace and detained under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.

Brandon police also ticketed her with a bylaw infraction for being drunk in a public place.

The woman spent the night in the drunk tank at Brandon Correctional Centre and was released once sober.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo courtesy Google Street View