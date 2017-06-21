Drunk Brandon Man Assaults A Mother With Child

BRANDON MB. — A 27-year-old Brandon man has been charged after reports he was allegedly assaulting multiple people.

It happened just after 9:00pm at a parking lot in the 1300-block of 1st Street in Brandon.

Police say the drunk suspect’s motorcycle fell over.

He became angry after a woman and her child parked beside him but wouldn’t help pick it up.

The man then knocked the woman to the ground and she hit her head.

She tried to flee into a building with her child, but the accused blocked the entrance.

Police arrived to defuse the situation, but he became combative with the officers.

The woman was sent to hospital for treatment.

The suspect was charged with Assault and detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre until sober.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in August.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File