Drunk Brandon Man Arrested At Hotel

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges after violating court orders at a hotel.

It happened just before 11:00pm Saturday at the North Hill Inn in the 1100-block of Braecrest Drive.

The suspect, who has no fixed address, was heavily intoxicated when police arrived.

He has two separate court orders to abstain from drinking alcohol.

The man was arrested and charged with Breach of Undertaking and Breach of Recognizance.

He was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre and appeared in court Sunday.

The accused remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View