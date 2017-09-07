Drunk Brandon Driver Speeds Without Headlights

BRANDON, MB. — A middle-aged Brandon man is facing charges for impaired driving.

It happened around 2:40am Thursday in the 1600-block of Park Avenue.

Brandon police pulled the vehicle over when they noticed it speeding with its headlights off.

The driver was arrested and taken to the precinct where he provided two breath samples reading more than twice the legal limit.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80mg%.

He was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank to sober up.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court near the end of September.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File