Drunk Brandon Driver Speeds Without Headlights

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 7th at 3:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A middle-aged Brandon man is facing charges for impaired driving.

It happened around 2:40am Thursday in the 1600-block of Park Avenue.

Brandon police pulled the vehicle over when they noticed it speeding with its headlights off.

The driver was arrested and taken to the precinct where he provided two breath samples reading more than twice the legal limit.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80mg%.

He was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank to sober up.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court near the end of September.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
