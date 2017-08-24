banner20

Drunk Brandon Driver Had No License, Insurance

Posted: August 24th at 6:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A 25-year-old Crane River, Manitoba man is facing charges for drinking and driving.

It happened around 1:35pm Wednesday in the 200-block of 18th Street in Brandon.

Police pulled over a vehicle with expired plates. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

He was exhibiting signs of impairment and failed two breath tests.

The suspect also had court orders not to consume alcohol.

He was wanted on a warrant for breaking those demands at least twice before.

The accused was charged with Impaired Driving, Drive Over 80 mg%, and several counts of Breach of Recognizance.

He was remanded at the Brandon Correctional Centre overnight ahead of a preliminary hearing Thursday.

The man remains behind bars.

