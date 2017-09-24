Drunk Brandon Driver Caught With Pile Of Meth

BRANDON, MB. — A 48-year-old Swan River man is facing charges after outrunning police from Rivers, Manitoba.

It happened around 10:40pm Saturday night on southbound 1st Street in Brandon.

Brandon police say the man was driving erratically and passing vehicles on the shoulder of Kirkaldy Drive.

The accused allegedly crashed into a vehicle and fled.

He was followed by Brandon police discreetly.

They did not activate any emergency lights or sirens until the vehicle entered the 400-block of Russell Street.

Officers were able to block him in, but he refused to exit his vehicle when they approached.

Force was necessary to apprehend the driver.

Inside the vehicle officers allegedly discovered a large amount of meth.

The accused has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Dangerous Driving, Flight from Police, and Impaired Driving.

He appeared at a preliminary hearing in court Sunday morning and remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File