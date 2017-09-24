banner20

Drunk Brandon Driver Caught With Pile Of Meth

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 24th at 12:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A 48-year-old Swan River man is facing charges after outrunning police from Rivers, Manitoba.

It happened around 10:40pm Saturday night on southbound 1st Street in Brandon.

Brandon police say the man was driving erratically and passing vehicles on the shoulder of Kirkaldy Drive.

The accused allegedly crashed into a vehicle and fled.

He was followed by Brandon police discreetly.

They did not activate any emergency lights or sirens until the vehicle entered the 400-block of Russell Street.

Officers were able to block him in, but he refused to exit his vehicle when they approached.

Force was necessary to apprehend the driver.

Inside the vehicle officers allegedly discovered a large amount of meth.

The accused has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Dangerous Driving, Flight from Police, and Impaired Driving.

He appeared at a preliminary hearing in court Sunday morning and remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Citizen Reports Suspected Drunk Driver
Brandon Man Charged With DUI
Manitoba Woman Dead After Exiting Moving Vehicle
Brandon Fast Food Joint Reports Drunk Driver

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.