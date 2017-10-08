banner20

Drunk Brandon Boy Taunts Police In Store

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 8th

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon teen is facing charges after he lashed out at police in a store.

It happened last Monday around 4:45pm at a store in the 700-block of Victoria Avenue.

Staff at the business called police and said the 14-year-old suspect was “acting in an erratic matter.”

He allegedly was drunk and acting belligerent towards Brandon police.

The boy was taken into custody and charged with consuming liquor under 18-years-of-age.

He spent the evening sobering up in the drunk tank at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in court.

