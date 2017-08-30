Drugs, Gun, & Cash Seized From Winnipeg Residence
WINNIPEG, MB – Tuesday evening, the Winnipeg Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Halkirk Bay. Here’s what they found:
- 75 grams of cocaine
- 82 oxycodone pills
- 27 grams of marijuana
- $1413 CAD
- 9 mm handgun
- 10 – 12 gauge shotgun shells
Three adults, and two kids were taken out of the residence.
Police have charged 36-year-old Mitchell Stephen Lee Bruneau, 30-year-old Nicole Leah Spence, and an unnamed 54-year-old woman with the following crimes:
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Possession of a Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x2
- Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Marihuana
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5000
All of those charged are from Winnipeg.
-MyToba Staff