banner20

Drugs, Gun, & Cash Seized From Winnipeg Residence

MyToba
Posted: August 30th, 2017 at 5:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Tuesday evening, the Winnipeg Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Halkirk Bay. Here’s what they found:

  • 75 grams of cocaine
  • 82 oxycodone pills
  • 27 grams of marijuana
  • $1413 CAD
  • 9 mm handgun
  • 10 – 12 gauge shotgun shells

Three adults, and two kids were taken out of the residence.

Police have charged 36-year-old Mitchell Stephen Lee Bruneau, 30-year-old Nicole Leah Spence, and an unnamed 54-year-old woman with the following crimes:

  • Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Possession of a Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x2
  • Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted  Weapon Obtained by Crime
  • Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Marihuana
  • Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5000

All of those charged are from Winnipeg.

-MyToba Staff

Tags: , , , ,
Related Posts
86-Year-Old Winnipeg Woman Robbed On Main St.
Winnipeg Police Close Streets In North End
Winnipeg Police Association Warns Of Budget Pressure
Winnipeg Police Investigating Serious Stabbing

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.