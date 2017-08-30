Drugs, Gun, & Cash Seized From Winnipeg Residence

WINNIPEG, MB – Tuesday evening, the Winnipeg Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Halkirk Bay. Here’s what they found:

75 grams of cocaine

82 oxycodone pills

27 grams of marijuana

$1413 CAD

9 mm handgun

10 – 12 gauge shotgun shells

Three adults, and two kids were taken out of the residence.

Police have charged 36-year-old Mitchell Stephen Lee Bruneau, 30-year-old Nicole Leah Spence, and an unnamed 54-year-old woman with the following crimes:

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Possession of a Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x2

Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Marihuana

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5000

All of those charged are from Winnipeg.

-MyToba Staff