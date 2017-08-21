Drugs Found In Brandon Man’s Underwear

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges after hiding drugs in his underwear.

It began with an attempted break and enter Sunday night around 10:40pm at a home in the 500-block of 36th Street.

Neighbours noticed the man and began speaking with him.

The suspect claimed he was being chased and needed help, so the homeowners called police.

He was taken into custody and searched.

Brandon police recovered a bunch of non-prescription pills despite the man having a court order to not possess drugs.

He was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre where he was observed flushing cocaine and meth he had in his gitch.

The 31-year-old has been charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Trespass by Night, Breach of Probation, and Breach of Undertaking.

He appeared at a preliminary hearing Monday and remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File