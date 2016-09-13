banner20

Drug enforcement poses health risks for RCMP

RCMP have released a video showing the dangers of opioid drugs during enforcement.

Fentanyl abuse leading to untimely death is becoming a major issue across Canada.

While it is common knowledge that opioids are increasingly dangerous to users, it may come as a surprise that their fumes can harm police officers.

One needed to be treated in hospital after a man was pulled over and the fumes inside the vehicle caused the officer to become dizzy.

