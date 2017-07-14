Drug Dealers Caught In Brandon Checkstop

BRANDON, MB. — Two people are facing drug charges after pulling into a Brandon police Checkstop.

It happened just after 10:30pm Thursday night in the 1000-block of McTavish Avenue.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered 18-grams of pot, 22-grams of cocaine, a stack of cash, and drug paraphernalia.

The 22-year-old driver and a 19-year-old woman were both arrested and charged.

The man is accused of Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Marijuana for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Breach of Court Order.

He will appear in court for a preliminary hearing Friday.

Police released the teen on a promise to appear in court in September.

She is charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The man remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File