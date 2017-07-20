It’s Drowning Prevention Week

WINNIPEG, MB. – Minister Cathy Cox proclaimed this week, July 16 to 22, as Drowning Prevention Week in Manitoba.

According to the latest Manitoba Drowning Report, the highest drowning death rate is among children under five years of age. “That’s unacceptable,” said the Lifesaving Society’s Operations Manager Kevin Tordiffe. “It’s something we want to change.”

Lifesaving Society staff and volunteers demonstrated elements of the Society’s Swim to Survive Program at the Provencher Pool. It includes 1) pushing your way to the surface after a disoriented entry, 2) treading water for one minute, and 3) swimming 50 metres. Tordiffe said “research shows if Canadians could do these three skills we could reduce drownings by as much as 90 percent.”

The Society released a promotional video demonstrating the dramatic transition from fun to tragedy. Tordiffe said, “We want people to keep this shocking video in mind as they plan their summer activities.

The Society also recommends Manitobans always Swim with a Buddy, Choose it, Use it; Wear a Lifejacket, Boat and Swim Sober, and Parents and guardians always Be Within Reach of young children who are in or near the water.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Supplied