Driver safety near school buses

Exercise caution when approaching a school bus or driving near bus stops. Never pass a school bus while its lights are flashing and children are entering or exiting the bus.

Driver should slow down and prepare to stop. Red flashing lights and an extended stop arm indicates that the bus has stopped, and that children are getting on or off.

Motorists must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop sign is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.

Remember the speed limit in some school zones is reduced to 30km/hr for a reason. Watch out for the kids crossing, walking and playing in those areas.

– CITY OF WINNIPEG