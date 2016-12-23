Driver Fined For Snapping Photo Of RCMP Checkstop

WINNIPEG, MB — Manitoba RCMP have charged a driver for taking a picture of a Checkstop.

A 58-year-old woman allegedly held up traffic as she slowed down to snap the photo.

She was ticketed $204 for distracted driving and given five demerits.

A photo of the incident was posted by RCMP on Twitter and Facebook.

Police are worried the woman might’ve been planning to share the photo in a Facebook group allegedly designed to help drunk drivers avoid Checkstops.

The woman reportedly plans to fight the ticket.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News