Driver Fined For Snapping Photo Of RCMP Checkstop
WINNIPEG, MB — Manitoba RCMP have charged a driver for taking a picture of a Checkstop.
A 58-year-old woman allegedly held up traffic as she slowed down to snap the photo.
She was ticketed $204 for distracted driving and given five demerits.
A photo of the incident was posted by RCMP on Twitter and Facebook.
Police are worried the woman might’ve been planning to share the photo in a Facebook group allegedly designed to help drunk drivers avoid Checkstops.
The woman reportedly plans to fight the ticket.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
4 Comments
Glad she was fined
It seems like the police and RCMP. have to get as much money as possible. If a drunk is going on facebook to find out where the checkstops are, give me a break. Same reason photo radar at schools today! No kids in school, drivers know that schools are closed for Christmas but they are still there getting as much money as possible because it’s that time of the year!. Courts say we should know better, even if school closed. All a cash grab. We’re doing it for the safety of the children, even if they are not there. Get the people using cell phones while driving, but wait thats not as easy as sitting in a school zone when schools are closed.
it’s not a cash grab, it is an attempt to get drivers to be ware of their surroundings, especially road signs. Slow down, what is your hurry? what will you do with the 2 seconds you saved while speeding?
You are righted ED.I have a school by me and may take the grand kids to the play ground all year around every day of the week.
The people complaining will change their tune if one of their relatives or friends got hit by a car speeding in a school zone. If they don’t like driving through a school zone pick a different route. If they are in a big rush LEAVE EARLIER. They should target construction zones people going 90 in a 70. I am no angel I speed all the time but NOT in construction or school zones . Merry Christmas Everyone.