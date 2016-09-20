This is a drill: Manitoba testing emergency alerts

The Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization of Manitoba Infrastructure reports Alert Ready, the national emergency alert system, will send out a province-wide test message over TV and radio Wednesday at 3:55 p.m.

The system provides authorized government agencies and broadcasters with a simple and easily accessible method to issue public safety alerts.

Cable and satellite companies, radio stations, over-the-air television stations and video-on-demand services will use the Alert Ready system and transmit crucial emergency alerts to their audiences.

The list includes a broad range of events such as tornados, flash floods, wild fires and biohazards.

Alert Ready is operated by Pelmorex Media Inc., the parent company of The Weather Network and MétéoMédia, and developed in partnership with federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, Environment Canada and the broadcast industry.

The website, www.alertready.ca, includes additional information about the type of alerts Canadians will receive, examples of the alert notifications, links to provincial and territorial emergency preparedness resources, and videos to help Canadians be prepared for emergencies.

To learn more about alerts broadcast in Manitoba and other emergency preparedness resources visit www.manitobaemo.ca.

—PROVINCE OF MANITOBA