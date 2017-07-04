Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Dressler Named CFL’s Top Performer For Week 2

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Weston Dressler has been named a CFL Top Performer for Week 2.

Dressler scored two touchdowns in under a minute in the third quarter Saturday evening in Regina.

That helped lead the Bombers to a 43-40 victory.

His 87-yard touchdown reception was the longest of his ten-year CFL career.

He finished the night with six catches for 124 yards and two majors, while also recording one rush for another 22 yards.

