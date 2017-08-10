It’s DQ Miracle Treat Day!

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day! Buy a DQ Blizzard and you’ll be supporting the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

All the money raised will help to purchase vital medical equipment, fund research and provide programs for sick and injured kids and their families.

Dr. Goodbear will be touring Winnipeg and visiting various DQ locations.

And if you’re talking about it on social media, please use #MiracleTreatDay.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Dairy Queen