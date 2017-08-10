banner20

It’s DQ Miracle Treat Day!

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 10th at 9:30am FOOD, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day! Buy a DQ Blizzard and you’ll be supporting the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

All the money raised will help to purchase vital medical equipment, fund research and provide programs for sick and injured kids and their families.

Dr. Goodbear will be touring Winnipeg and visiting various DQ locations.

And if you’re talking about it on social media, please use #MiracleTreatDay.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Dairy Queen

 

Tags: , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Treat yourself while helping others
Aug 9 Wanted Wednesday
UPDATE: Sherrie Garson Found Safe
Find Out Where Winnipeg Sprays For Beetles Next

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.