Downtown Winnipeg Gets 2 Big Towers

Hal Anderson
Posted: 5 seconds ago Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – We now know more about what will occupy a lot on Carlton Street across from True North Square in downtown Winnipeg.

Two towers will be constructed. Both will sit on top of a four storey podium.

Chop Steakhouse & Bar will occupy the main floor of the podium. One of the towers will be a 13 storey residential building. While the other tower will be an 18 storey Sutton Hotel.

Construction is set to begin next spring or summer and should be completed sometime in 2021.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News 

Photo – Supplied

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Goldeyes Magic Number Now One
Winnipeg Man Caught With Meth & Rifles
Winnipeg Police Looking For Suspect After Attempted Child Abduction
Winnipeg Adds Defensive Back Branning

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.