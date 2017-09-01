Downtown Winnipeg Gets 2 Big Towers

WINNIPEG, MB – We now know more about what will occupy a lot on Carlton Street across from True North Square in downtown Winnipeg.

Two towers will be constructed. Both will sit on top of a four storey podium.

Chop Steakhouse & Bar will occupy the main floor of the podium. One of the towers will be a 13 storey residential building. While the other tower will be an 18 storey Sutton Hotel.

Construction is set to begin next spring or summer and should be completed sometime in 2021.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Supplied