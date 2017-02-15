Downtown Winnipeg Farmers Market Tomorrow

WINNIPEG, MB – Tomorrow marks the beginning of the 2017 Downtown Winnipeg Farmers Market season.

The market will be starting off at CityPlace for the first five markets, and will then head to Manitoba Hydro Place for the rest of the year.

The market is open tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will feature great homemade products and local Winnipeg vendors including Baba D’s Perogies, K+J Market Gardens, and Prairie Bake.

This is the third year of the downtown Winnipeg market.

Tomorrow only, there will be a social media contest for market-goers. Individuals can enter to win a $50 Cityplace gift card if they take a selfie with Downtown Peggy.

Here are the dates and locations for the full Downtown Winnipeg Farmers Market year:

February 16, 23 – Cityplace

March 9, 23 – Cityplace

April 6 – Cityplace

April 27 – Manitoba Hydro Place

May 25 – Manitoba Hydro Place

June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Manitoba Hydro Place

August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 – Manitoba Hydro Place

September 7, 14, 21, 28 – Manitoba Hydro Place

October 5 – Manitoba Hydro Place

November 2 – Manitoba Hydro Place

December 7, 21 – Manitoba Hydro Place

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News