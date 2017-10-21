Dougald Lamont Wins Manitoba Liberal Leadership In Shocking 8 Vote Upset

WINNIPEG, MB – University of Winnipeg Instructor Dougald Lamont has won the leadership of the Manitoba Liberal Party.

He won by eight votes.

The result caught many people by surprise, considering what happened on the first ballot.

In the first round of voting, Cindy Lamoureux won 363 votes, Lamont won 301, and former MLP leader Jon Gerrard won 230.

Gerrard was dropped from the next round, and proceeded to endorse Lamoureux.

Did Lamoureux supporters leave early?

Yet, on the second ballot, Lamont won 296 votes, while Lamoureux won 288.

This means Lamoureux lost 75 votes between the first and last round, while Lamont lost just five.

It seems Lamont’s supporters were more committed, while many who voted for Lamoureux left early, perhaps thinking she had it won.

As a result, the Manitoba Liberals have a new leader without a seat in the Manitoba Legislature, and must start from scratch to build name recognition around the head of their party.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Twitter