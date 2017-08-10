Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Don’t Get Fooled By These Fake News Stories!

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 10th at 8:30am Featured, media

WINNIPEG, MB – You hear about “Fake News” all the time. Here are a few bogus stories and the real facts behind them…

Bogus News: “Get Ready! The Brightest Meteor Shower In The Recorded Human History Is Happening”
The Truth: The Perseid meteor shower, peaking the nights of August 11-12, won’t come close to setting any records. The head of NASA’s meteoroid environment office, Bill Cooke, says astronomers are projecting a slightly higher than normal shower rate with 150 meteors per hour across the Northern Hemisphere. But the brightness of the moon will wash out the finer Perseids, meaning 30 to 40 meteors an hour will be visible. The shower won’t even break last year’s rate of 200 meteors per hour. The brightest outburst – an estimated 100,000 meteors an hour – occurred during the Leonids of 1833.

Bogus News: “Seven Ships Are Preparing For Muslims’ Massive Deportation Next Week”
The TruthSeveral hoax sites flashed this headline and another talking about 10 airplanes preparing for a massive deportation, with pictures. Clicking on the headline leads to no information. The ships pictured were identified as part of a British cruise line.

Bogus News: “Oprah Winfrey Is Pregnant With First Child At 62”
The TruthSites have falsely claimed the entertainer and lifestyle guru is pregnant going back two years. A spokeswoman confirmed that the widely shared story was once again not true. The false report claimed Winfrey planned to name the child after her best friend Gayle King if she gave birth to a girl and Harpo, the name of her production company, if it was a boy. The headline also has Winfrey’s age wrong: She is 63.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

