Don’t Fall For This Fake News

WINNIPEG, MB – Just because you read it on Facebook or in an email from a friend, it doesn’t mean it’s true. Here are a few of the most widely-spread – and completely fake – “news” items circulating right now…

Bogus News: Comedian Kathy Griffin Is Facing Jail Time

The Truth: The actress and comedian caused a firestorm in May after a photo was released showing her carrying a fake severed head that looked like President Donald Trump’s. Griffin wasn’t charged with a crime but she did apologize for the photo. An online story claimed Griffin was jailed last month after walking around New York wearing fake blood and a Trump Halloween mask. That didn’t happen.

Bogus News: Wisconsin To Build Wall To Keep Illinois Residents Out

The Truth: This item may be a reference to a joke presidential candidacy by a Wisconsin man last year who put up billboards calling for such a wall. Even if Wisconsin wanted to ban Illinois residents from visiting the Badger State, such a move would be illegal since the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the right for Americans to travel between states is guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.

Bogus News: Kirk Cameron Diagnosed With a Rare Form of Leprosy

The Truth: A shocking article was published online about an unexpected diagnosis for former child actor Kirk Cameron, claiming he has a mutated form of leprosy that is so rare, less than one in 600 million people will ever encounter someone who has it. However, the website that published the story is an entertainment site that doesn’t publish factual stories and carries multiple disclaimers labeling its content as fiction.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

