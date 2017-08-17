Don’t Fall For These Fake News Stories

WINNIPEG, MB – Just because you read it on Facebook or in an email from a friend, doesn’t mean it’s true. Here are a few of the “fake news” stories from the past week or so and where they came from…

Bogus News: Putin: Pope Francis Is Not A Man Of God

The Truth: A story online claimed the Russian leader told an audience at a Russian Orthodox church that Francis was “pushing a political ideology instead of running a church.” Putin did not mention the pope at an appearance at the church in question in Kronstadt last month and the Kremlin says the story “is a fake.” Russian media, which diligently record Putin’s words, quoted him as generally thanking those who rebuilt the church. Putin has met with Francis twice, most recently at the Vatican in 2015.

Bogus News: Ken Ham Claims His ‘Noah’s Ark’ Failed Because ‘Atheists Prayed For Me To Fail’ The Truth: A hoax site mixed accurate and false quotes and attributed them all to the founder of the Kentucky-based replica of Noah’s Ark. Ham did blame “intolerant secularists” for criticism of his ark attraction that opened last year but he did not write about “so much hatred” of atheists and say they wanted the Ark to fail.

Bogus News: China: Miner Found Aalive After 17 Years Underground

The Truth: A 59 year old miner wasn’t found in a Chinese mine abandoned following a 1997 accident. The story has been shared by several sites recently but it originated in 2014 with an article from an admitted hoax site which includes a disclaimer noting that all its stories are “entirely fictional.”

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File