Don’t Breathe is fresh air at box office

HOLLYWOOD — Suicide Squad is taking a breather.

The film fell to the second spot at the box office in its fourth weekend.

Low-budget horror thriller Don’t Breathe easily took the top spot.

It raked in $26.1-million on a cost of $9.9-million to produce.

Mechanic: Resurrection

Other new comer Mechanic: Resurrection opened in fifth place.

The Jason Statham action movie grossed $7.5-million on a $40-million budget.

It holds just a 40% approval rating on the review aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes.

Kubo and the Two Strings

Family-friendly Kubo and the Two Strings moved up a position in its second weekend.

It took in $7.9-million to move into third place from fourth.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 — Don’t Breathe $26.1-million New 2 1 Suicide Squad $12.1-million 4 3 4 Kubo and the Two Strings $7.9-million 2 4 2 Sausage Party $7.7-million 3 5 — Mechanic: Resurrection $7.5-million New 6 5 Pete’s Dragon (2016) $7.3-million 3 7 3 War Dogs $7.3-million 2 8 8 Bad Moms $5.8-million 5 9 7 Jason Bourne $5.2-million 5 10 6 Ben-Hur (2016) $4.5-million 2

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca Movies