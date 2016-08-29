Don’t Breathe is fresh air at box office
HOLLYWOOD — Suicide Squad is taking a breather.
The film fell to the second spot at the box office in its fourth weekend.
Low-budget horror thriller Don’t Breathe easily took the top spot.
It raked in $26.1-million on a cost of $9.9-million to produce.
Mechanic: Resurrection
Other new comer Mechanic: Resurrection opened in fifth place.
The Jason Statham action movie grossed $7.5-million on a $40-million budget.
It holds just a 40% approval rating on the review aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes.
Kubo and the Two Strings
Family-friendly Kubo and the Two Strings moved up a position in its second weekend.
It took in $7.9-million to move into third place from fourth.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|—
|Don’t Breathe
|$26.1-million
|New
|2
|1
|Suicide Squad
|$12.1-million
|4
|3
|4
|Kubo and the Two Strings
|$7.9-million
|2
|4
|2
|Sausage Party
|$7.7-million
|3
|5
|—
|Mechanic: Resurrection
|$7.5-million
|New
|6
|5
|Pete’s Dragon (2016)
|$7.3-million
|3
|7
|3
|War Dogs
|$7.3-million
|2
|8
|8
|Bad Moms
|$5.8-million
|5
|9
|7
|Jason Bourne
|$5.2-million
|5
|10
|6
|Ben-Hur (2016)
|$4.5-million
|2
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca Movies