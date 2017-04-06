Don Rickles Dies At 90 From Kidney Failure

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Legendary stand-up comic and actor Don Rickles has died from kidney failure.

He was 90.

Rickles passed away Thursday morning at his Los Angeles home.

He was nicknamed Mr. Warmth for his roast-style brand of comedy.

Rickles was a master of getting big laughs from celebrity roasts.

He also could insult his audience and get them to turn on hecklers.

His favourite insult was perhaps calling stupid people “hockey pucks.”

The bulk of his career was spent in nightclubs, though he appeared in numerous films and TV shows.

Rickles struggled to find success on the small screen.

In recent years, he starred as Mr. Potato Head in the wildly-successful Toy Story franchise.

Rickles is survived by his wife of 52 years, their daughter and her spouse, as well as two grandchildren.

He is predeceased by their son Larry.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.

1 Comment

  • PrairieSky says:
    April 6, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    R.I.P. Don Rickles. Friends and I once had a front row dinner table at one of his Las Vegas shows and during his routine, he bent down, smiled sweetly in my face and smile intact, very loudly told me to get my elbow off his stage! LOL.

    Reply

