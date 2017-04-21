Dobbie’s Gardener Radio Show Moves to CJNU 93.7 FM

WINNIPEG, MB. – Dorothy Dobbie has broadcast The Gardener since 2001. It grew to become the number one show on weekend radio in Winnipeg. On April 2, she moved her program to CJNU 93.7 FM, Nostalgia Radio, Winnipeg’s community radio station.

“As a member of the CJNU board of directors, I have felt conflicted about broadcasting for another station for some time. Now CJNU is growing very rapidly and I feel the obligation to help it grow even more.”

The new show is heard at 93.7 FM at its listeners’ favourite time of 8 o’clock Sunday mornings. The format is much the same as before with live interviews with all everyone’s favourite expert garden guests and the opportunity for listeners to phone or email the show with questions. One small twist: each weekly guest will be asked to choose four songs from the CJNU library, affording listeners a glimpse into another facet of the guest’s personality. CJNU has an extensive library of music covering the last 100 years in radio.

To listen to CJNU, tune your radio to 93.7 FM in Winnipeg, your MTS TV to channel 725, or visit hwww.cjnu.ca.

On the move? You can find CJNU via the TuneIn Radio or Simple Radio apps for iOS and Android. And if you happen to be at church or somewhere else (or just want to sleep in that morning), you can still get your gardening fix via The Gardener Podcast, which will be available on the CJNU website.

You will be able to phone in your questions to the show by calling 204-942-CJNU (2568) on Sunday mornings or send an email anytime to TheGardener@cjnu.ca.

“We are very excited to join the folks at CJNU,” said Dorothy. “We hope you will join us, too.”

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo