WEST HAWK LAKE, MB. — A 55-year-old man is dead after a diving incident at West Hawk Lake.

It happened Saturday afternoon around 1:30pm.

The man and his wife were on a recreational dive and the man may have run out of air.

Manitoba RCMP believe he also may have suffered a medical emergency upon resurfacing.

Foul play has been ruled out, but the investigation is ongoing.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File