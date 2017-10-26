Dive into Classical at the WSO’s Autumn Festival: Angels & Demons

WINNIPEG, MB – From October 26 to November 3, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) dives into musical visions of our highest aspirations and darkest conceits in its annual Autumn Festival. This year’s theme, personally curated by WSO Music Director Alexander Mickelthwate, is Angels & Demons. The week is dedicated to music that expresses polar opposites in human emotion – yin and yang, the duality of the human spirit.

“This year’s Autumn Festival: Angels & Demons is a personal highlight for me,” said Mickelthwate. “This music evokes mysticism and the paranormal themes in this music and it gives us the chance to wade deep into the emotional waters of the human spirit where we’ll go from ecstasy to despair. As audience members, I invite you to experience where these composers can take us as we all open the door to an alternative reality.”

Hungarian composer Franz Liszt’s massive Dante Symphony is a tone poem inspired by that famous Inferno. Henryk Górecki created an instant masterpiece in his Symphony of Sorrowful Songs, at once tragic and uplifting. Winnipeg Soprano Sarah Jo Kirsch splits her personality to perform Kurt Weill’s groundbreaking musical the Seven Deadly Sins. It is a week of visionary works of art inspired by powerful themes; the perfect way to discover another side of your Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

WSO: Beethoven, Chopin and a Sorrowful Song

Oct 27 & 28 – Centennial Concert Hall

Russian guest conductor Daniel Raiskin inspires the WSO with Beethoven and Górecki while pianist Natasha Paremski deftly interprets a Chopin concerto in the opening weekend of Angels & Demons.

It starts with Beethoven’s colourful interpretation of the Prometheus myth: humanity’s creation and its protector’s eternal punishment. Then Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2, written in the passion and pangs of first love. Chopin dedicated the Adagio to this love, creating a piece Liszt called “a perfection almost ideal.”

Górecki’s Symphony No. 3 is a lament so powerful it transcends genre. The text comes from messages scratched on the walls of a Gestapo prison. “I wanted to express a great sorrow,” Górecki said, a goal he achieved with profound beauty.

“I had incredible luck in meeting Henryk Górecki, having worked with him on two occasions,” said Raiskin. “What struck me was he was a person of incredible simplicity and incredible spirituality at the same time. And his personality, he’s unpretentious. He is a true believer in the best of human nature. He was never tired to repeat that the worst person on earth is not born being that way. The best in each of us is good, and he was looking for this good through his music.”

Winnipeg Philharmonic Choir: Songs of Darkness and Light

Oct 29 – Crescent Fort Rouge United Church

Songs of Darkness and Light is divided into two halves. Darkness, narrated by Derek Morphy, opens with Brahms’ gentle and foreboding Nächtens (At Night), followed by The Furies’ Scene from Gluck’s most popular opera, Orfeo ed Eurydice, and The Witches’ Chorus from Verdi’s Macbeth. Britten’s mystical choral masterpiece Rejoice in the Lamb and Mendelssohn’s Come with Torches Brightly Flashing from Die Erste Walpurgisnacht round out the first half.

Light, narrated by Andrea Ratuski, will kick off with Daniel Pinkham’s In the Beginning of Creation, and the Genesis theme continues with selections from Haydn’s Creation. The uplifting second half also features two works by Russian composers: Sergei Taneyev’s i, and Dmitry Bortniansky’s choral concerto The King Shall Rejoice in Thy Strength, O Lord; American composer Morten Lauridsen’s O Nata Lux; Edward Elgar’s Lux Aeterna, based on Nimrod from his Enigma Variations; and selections from Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

Natasha Paremski in Recital: Pictures at an Exhibition

Oct 30 – Centennial Concert Hall

“Comparisons with Argerich should not be given lightly, but Paremski is so clearly of the same temperament and technique that it is unavoidable here.” – American Record Guide

Natasha Paremski, featured soloist in the opening concert of the WSO’s Autumn Festival, will give a spectacular recital of solo piano repertoire, culminating in Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

With her consistently striking and dynamic performances, pianist Natasha Paremski reveals astounding virtuosity and voracious interpretive abilities. She continues to generate excitement from all corners as she wins over audiences with her musical sensibility and flawless technique.

Of the program, Paremski writes:

“Perhaps the piece that most arrestingly represents the darkness-to-light theme is Pictures at an Exhibition. There are many moments of such contrast, including the extremely joyful Promenade immediately following the dispute between the Samuel and Schmuyle. For me, however, there are few such breathtaking musical moments as the transition into the Great Gates of Kiev. After casting her spells, Baba Yaga sets off on her broom taking us with her, and from the darkness of her Hut On Chicken Legs buried deep in ancient forests, we soar over the grand and sunny glory of the Great Bogatyr Gates.

Winnipeg Chamber Music Society

Nov 1 – The Winnipeg Art Gallery

A program inspired by the extramusical and supernatural including Liszt’s Ballade in B minor and Beethoven’s String Quartet in A minor Op. 132.

WSO: Kurt Weill’s Seven Deadly Sins

Nov 3 & 4 – Centennial Concert Hall

To close the Autumn Festival, two tales of morality told through markedly different voices. Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht’s Seven Deadly Sins crackles with superbly controlled frenzy. It is a satire of the petty bourgeois morals wherein the seven deadly sins transform into virtues in Weill’s unmistakable cabaret style.

Franz Liszt, a mystical dreamer, envisioned a “music of the future” that fused poetry and music. In the Dante Symphony he takes us through Hell to Paradise via Purgatory and then to the Magnificat, the ultimate “Vision” of Paradise with a choir of angels singing a hymn to the Virgin.

For more information please click here

Kevin Klein, MyToba News