Disqualified Driver Causes Crash In Brandon

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago

BRANDON, MB. — A 40-year-old Brandon man is facing charges for driving without a license.

It happened just before 3:00pm Tuesday at Sprucewoods Place.

Brandon police were called to a crash where the driver of one vehicle fled the scene.

The suspect is under a Canada-wide driving ban.

He was identified, located, and arrested a short time later.

The accused has been charged with Drive Disqualified.

He was released on a promise to appear in court on November 2nd.

