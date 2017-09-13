Disqualified Driver Causes Crash In Brandon
BRANDON, MB. — A 40-year-old Brandon man is facing charges for driving without a license.
It happened just before 3:00pm Tuesday at Sprucewoods Place.
Brandon police were called to a crash where the driver of one vehicle fled the scene.
The suspect is under a Canada-wide driving ban.
He was identified, located, and arrested a short time later.
The accused has been charged with Drive Disqualified.
He was released on a promise to appear in court on November 2nd.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File