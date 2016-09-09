Discrimination has no place in Manitoba: Marriage Commissioners unwilling to perform same-sex marriages must quit

There was a time when interracial marriage was incredibly controversial in Canada. In the past it got so bad that the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) intimidated and harassed many interracial couples to prevent them from getting married. The KKK platform even called for the elimination of all interracial marriages and a total ban on interracial marriage.

The vast majority of us have thankfully moved on from such bigoted attitudes. Today, any politician or public servant who spoke out against the right of interracial couples to marry would be immediately removed from their position and subjected to a massive public backlash.

We have come to believe that all members of our Canadian family – regardless of race – deserve the right to be treated equally – including the right to be married by a government marriage commissioner.

Think about it. Imagine what would happen if a marriage commissioner refused to marry couples from different races?

We would not accept such discrimination.

And yet, a former Manitoba marriage commissioner is going to court to try and gain the power to discriminate against same-sex couples. Kevin Kisilowsky is in court demanding the “right” to refuse to perform same-sex marriages.

When we think about it, if we accept that all citizens are equal, and if we accept that every member of the Canadian family should be served fairly and equitably by the government we all pay for through our taxes, there is no way we can accept a marriage commissioner refusing to perform a same-sex marriage.

Kevin Kisilowsky has the right to his own opinions and he has the right to his religious faith. But that does not mean he can impose those beliefs on his fellow citizens by denying them a public service.

The very idea of public services is to serve the public without discrimination. If a same-sex couple is denied their rights then they are not being treated as equal Canadian citizens. And when the rights of some citizens are diminished, all of our rights are diminished.

Discrimination against LGBTQ people is as wrong as racial discrimination: It is as wrong to discriminate against a same-sex couple as it would be to discriminate against an interracial couple. We wouldn’t put up with racial discrimination, and we can’t put up with discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Discrimination goes against who we are as Canadians and Manitobans, and who we strive to be as human beings.

We must not return to the bigoted attitudes of the past. We know that all members of our Canadian family must be treated equally. Because of that deeply held Canadian belief, any marriage commissioner who is unwilling to serve same-sex couples must quit and let someone who is willing to serve all Manitobans take their place.

–Spencer Fernando

Spencer Fernando has experience in both politics and journalism, having served as a communications professional, policy analyst, opinion writer, and opinion section editor for two newspapers. You can read more of his work at SpencerFernando.com