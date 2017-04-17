Dinosaurs Alive! Returning To Assiniboine Park Zoo

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Assiniboine Park Zoo’s Dinosaurs Alive! exhibit will be returning in May.

This year, the zoo promises it will be even bigger than before with an additional giant animatronic dinosaur.

Dinosaurs Alive! is set to open at 11:00am on Thursday, May 18th.

“Last year, our Dinosaurs Alive! exhibit was a huge hit with local visitors of all ages as well as tourists and we can’t wait to see it return,” says the zoo’s Gary Lunsford

“What better way to kick off the season than with the unveiling of our newest dinosaur. It’s going to be a fantastic summer at the Zoo.”

In 2017, Dinosaurs Alive! will feature 16 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs throughout a forested path in the Zoo.

The exhibit offers visitors the opportunity to step back in time to the prehistoric era as the lifelike dinosaurs move and roar demonstrating how they may have looked and moved in a natural environment millions of years ago.

In addition to the dinosaurs themselves, the exhibit features a dig site and excavation site where children of all ages can discover what it’s like to be a paleontologist.

—MyToba News

Photo – File