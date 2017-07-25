Dinos For Winos: Adult Night At Manitoba Museum

WINNIPEG, MB. — Adults are invited to party the night away in World’s Giant Dinosaurs.

It’s the latest incarnation of the Manitoba Museum’s Adult Evening.

Dinos After Dusk is set for Thursday, August 10th from 7:00pm to 11:00pm.

Visitors will travel back in time for a prehistoric neon dance party enjoying after-hours access to the exhibit.

With glass in hand, visitors will get to toast T. rex and munch on snacks beside a 66-foot-long Mamenchisaurus.

DJ King Cabernet will provide music, while visitors test their “driving” skills in a dino racing obstacle course.

Adults will enjoy some meaty learning with expert talks addressing the connection between birds and dinosaurs, and learn how dinosaurs could grow to such enormous sizes.

The museum also has extended hours until 9:00pm on Friday evenings through the run of World`s Giant Dinosaurs (until September 4th).

—MyToba News

Photo – File