Ding, Dong, Ditch, Drunk Tank In Brandon

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 6th

BRANDON, MB. — A 17-year-old Brandon boy spent the night sobering up behind bars.

He was allegedly ringing doorbells all over Brandon’s Woodhaven Drive.

Police quickly tracked him down in the area and discovered he was drunk.

The boy was charged with Breach of Probation.

He was detained overnight in the drunk tank at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

