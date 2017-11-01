banner20

Diet Pop Will Do the Trick Right?

Kevin Klein
Kevin Klein
Posted: November 1st, 2017 at 8:30am

WINNIPEG, MB. – When I first realized I needed to lose weight, I immediately thought if I switched to Diet Pop that would be the answer. I can tell you from my own experience, I was wrong!

I can’t remember where I heard this story, but I have to share it with you as it is so very true. How many teams have you heard people order their fast food like this; “ I’ll have a double cheeseburger, large fries, no super sized fries, an apple pie and a diet pop”? Come on, be honest, I’ve done it and deep down believed the diet pop made everything ok. There was no way I would gain weight.

Maybe you’ve tried to another method, such as eliminating carbs, or sugar, or just drinking protein shakes for a week. Well, I’ve done every one of those diets and failed. Sure, I saw some weight disappear, but it never lasted once I returned to normal eating habits.

What I’ve learned along this path  is that the best way to lose weight is to control the calories and types of food I eat. A good friend, Dr. Ehrhart and I had a long conversation about my weight loss issues. He told me that cutting out carbs did more harm than good. The body uses carbs as fuel, so with my increased exercise my body required the carbs to refuel. The secret, he told me, was reducing the amount of carbs that I eat and switching from bad carbs to good ones.

This actually became the theme of his teachings and now mine –  “Change the way you eat and drink.”

Read more by clicking here.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
