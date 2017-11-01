Diet Pop Will Do the Trick Right?

WINNIPEG, MB. – When I first realized I needed to lose weight, I immediately thought if I switched to Diet Pop that would be the answer. I can tell you from my own experience, I was wrong!

I can’t remember where I heard this story, but I have to share it with you as it is so very true. How many teams have you heard people order their fast food like this; “ I’ll have a double cheeseburger, large fries, no super sized fries, an apple pie and a diet pop”? Come on, be honest, I’ve done it and deep down believed the diet pop made everything ok. There was no way I would gain weight.

Maybe you’ve tried to another method, such as eliminating carbs, or sugar, or just drinking protein shakes for a week. Well, I’ve done every one of those diets and failed. Sure, I saw some weight disappear, but it never lasted once I returned to normal eating habits.

What I’ve learned along this path is that the best way to lose weight is to control the calories and types of food I eat. A good friend, Dr. Ehrhart and I had a long conversation about my weight loss issues. He told me that cutting out carbs did more harm than good. The body uses carbs as fuel, so with my increased exercise my body required the carbs to refuel. The secret, he told me, was reducing the amount of carbs that I eat and switching from bad carbs to good ones.

This actually became the theme of his teachings and now mine – “Change the way you eat and drink.”

Kevin Klein, MyToba News