banner20

DHL Connects Winnipeg To Central Hub

MyToba
Posted: September 6th at 3:00pm Featured, BUSINESS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Courier DHL is expanding service to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

Starting Tuesday, DHL connected Winnipeg to its hub in Cincinnati, Ohio with daily weekday service using a B737-400F aircraft.

“This increase in service from a global leader like DHL is just further validation of Manitoba’s growing economy,” says Winnipeg Airports Authority President and CEO Barry Rempel.

“WAA is continuing to invest in our cargo operation to attract new business, drive economic growth and support jobs in our region.”

DHL had been servicing the Winnipeg market with a smaller aircraft, connecting through Minneapolis.

This new direct route to DHL’s Cincinnati hub and larger aircraft means Winnipeg now has faster DHL service.

—MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , ,
Related Posts
WAA recognized for Airport Carbon Accreditation
Passenger traffic increasing at Winnipeg Airport in 2016
Profit, passenger traffic soars at airport
UPDATE – MTS Service Interruption

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.