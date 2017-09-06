DHL Connects Winnipeg To Central Hub

WINNIPEG, MB. — Courier DHL is expanding service to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

Starting Tuesday, DHL connected Winnipeg to its hub in Cincinnati, Ohio with daily weekday service using a B737-400F aircraft.

“This increase in service from a global leader like DHL is just further validation of Manitoba’s growing economy,” says Winnipeg Airports Authority President and CEO Barry Rempel.

“WAA is continuing to invest in our cargo operation to attract new business, drive economic growth and support jobs in our region.”

DHL had been servicing the Winnipeg market with a smaller aircraft, connecting through Minneapolis.

This new direct route to DHL’s Cincinnati hub and larger aircraft means Winnipeg now has faster DHL service.

—MyToba News

Photo – File